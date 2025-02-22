Jammu, February 22: Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Kumar Choudhary, today visited Government Medical College, Jammu and reviewed the functioning of the institution.

The Deputy Chief Minister took stock of the facilities being provided to the patients besides assessing the strength of doctors and para medical staff deployed there.

While interacting with the staff, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the government has already issued instructions that the people should not face any inconvenience with respect to the public services, especially the healthcare facilities. He said that the government is committed to ensure speedy and hassle free deliverance of public services to the people.

“Patients should not face any inconvenience while availing the facilities meant for them as health is one of the main priority sectors of the Government,” maintained the Deputy Minister.

The Deputy Chief Minister directed the hospital authorities to ensure that the patients are provided with quality healthcare facilities. He said that it should be ensured that benefits of all health related policies are provided to them without any fail.

Principal Medical College and other senior faculty members accompanied the Deputy Chief Minister during his visit.