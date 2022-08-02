Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP), a unit of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), has invited applications from eligible qualified nurses to undertake the “Proficiency Training” in 600 bedded multi-specialty hospital.
No. of Proficiency Trainees:
- 56
Upper age limit (valid as on date of walk-in interview):
- 30 years Relaxation in Upper age limit by 3 years for Other Backward Class (Non-Creamy Layer)-OBCNCL and 5 years for SC & ST candidates.
Qualification (valid as of date of walk-in interview):
- Pass in B.Sc. (Nursing) / Diploma in General Nursing & Midwifery
- Internship Certificate (if applicable)
- Certificate of Registration.
Departments/ disciplines:
- ICU/NICU/BICU, Medicine, Surgery, Obs & Gyn, Paediatrics, Casualty, Orthopaedics, COVID, Chest & other associated areas.
Duration:
- 18 (eighteen) months.
Daily working hours:
- 8 hrs shift – One day off per week.
Stipend:
- Stipend per month Rs.8000/- plus.
- Knowledge Enhancement Allowance (Max up to Rs.7020/-linked to attendance as under)
How to apply:
- Eligible & interested candidates are required to appear for walk-in interviews as per the schedule. They may also send their application in the prescribed format (Annexure-A) to the email id: [email protected] within 29.08.2022 (Monday). Candidates are advised to check their mail & SAIL website frequently, as further communication with the candidates if required, will be made through email/website.
Schedule for interviews