ShahRukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s collaboration, ‘Dunki,’ set for a December 21 global release, has been generating immense anticipation since its announcement. The film’s first segment, ‘Drop 1,’ received a positive response, and the excitement continues to build as the second unit is underway.



Addressing the budget speculation, it is now being reported that the production cost for ‘Dunki’ stands at a modest Rs 85 crores, according to a report by Pinkvilla.

However, this figure excludes the fees for the cast and crew involved, including Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal. When factoring in customary talent fees, along with print and publicity expenses, the overall budget is estimated to be around Rs 120 crores.

‘Dunki’ is the actor’s lowest-budgeted film in the last six years. His film ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ was made at a budget of Rs 90 crore and ‘Raees’ had a budget of Rs 90-95 crore. While ‘Zero’ was made on a massive budget of Rs 200 crore, ‘Pathaan’ had a Rs 240 crore budget and ‘Jawan’ was made for Rs 300 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajkumar Hirani completed the shooting of ‘Dunki’ in just 75 days , with Shah Rukh Khan contributing to 60 of those days





The film was shot at multiple location including Kashmir .