Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki has been receiving immense love from fans and critics alike. On day 3, the movie, themed around a group of friends and their dream to go abroad, minted ₹ 25.50 crore (across all languages), according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the debut collaboration between SRK and director Rajkumari Hirani has collected ₹74.82 crore at the domestic box office. Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani in key roles. Meanwhile, Prabhas’ Salaar: Cease Fire – Part 1, which was released a day after Dunki, has made ₹145 crore. Dunki, at the global box office, has collected ₹ 103.4 crore. Red Chillies Entertainment, who has co-produced the film, shared the fantastic news on Instagram. It read, “Dunki continues to take over hearts as well as the Box Office across the world!”

Shah Rukh Khan, recently, discussed embracing “age-centric roles” and being “age-honest” in Dunki. He said, “ I am 58 now, aur mujhe aise lagta hai ki mujhe age-centric roles karne chahiye [And I feel that I should take age-centric roles.] And if I get an opportunity in a film, of course, 100 per cent. Jab hum… Jawan zada commercial [Jawan was too commercial]… in your face kind of character hai, I won’t call it caricature, but it is an over-the-top old person. But in this film, yeh bahut real hai [It’s very real.] Dunki mein bahut real hai. [It is very real in Dunki.]” SRK also added, “I would say I have been age-honest for the first time in Dunki. It’s more close to my age.”

For his review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Dunki 3.5 stars and said, “Dunki is buoyed by an array of flawless performances, with the lead actor and Taapsee Pannu, playing a woman who is far more than just the hero’s romantic interest, leading the way through the ups and downs – more of the latter really – triggered by the characters’ repeated leaps of faith across unknown terrains and into an equally alien land.”

Dunki was released on December 21.

