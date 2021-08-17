Dulloo transferred, Bhardwaj appointed new Financial Com H&ME Deptt

Srinagar: The government of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday appointed senior IAS officer Vivek Bhardwaj as financial commissioner health and medical education, while transferring the incumbent financial commissioner, Atal Dulloo and posted him as financial commissioner of the Finance department.

In an order, the transfer was made with reference: No. 37/25/2021-EO(SM-I) dated 13.08.2021 from Secretariat of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Personnel and Training, Government of India.

As per the order, Atal Dulloo, IAS (AGMUT:1989), Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Health and Medical Education Department, has been transferred and posted as Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department, relieving A.K. Mehta, IAS of the additional charge of the post.

The order stated that he shall also be the Chairman and Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation.

“Vivek Bhardwaj, IAS (WB:1990), is posted as Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Health and Medical Education Department,” reads the order.

Bharadwaj, a 1990 batch IAS officer of West Bengal Cadre, was recently sent to J&K on a deputation for two years.