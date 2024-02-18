Due to Article 370 over 40,000 people got killed, terrorism, separatism increased in Kashmir: Amit Shah

News Delhi, Feb 18: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that because of Article 370, over 40,000 people got killed in Kashmir and terrorism and separatism increased in the Valley, but on August 05, 2019 PM Modi-led government struck down the Article once for all.

Amit Shah made the remarks while addressing BJP National Convention in New Delhi today. Thousands of BJP delegates and leaders are taking part in the 2-day national convention of the party, which is being held months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the convention, Amit Shah said that when constitution came into being its was decided that Article 370 is temporary, which means it needs to be struck down at an appropriate time, but due to appeasement politics that appropriate time never came in 70 years under the Congress rule.

“Due to Article 370 terrorism and separatism increased in Kashmir, Pakistan got chance to enter Kashmir and over 40,000 people got killed, but appeasement politics didn’t allow to scrap Article 370,” he said.

Shah said that the people of the country gave majority to PM Modi-led government for the second time and on August 05, 2019, PM Modi struck down Article 370 once for all and today Kashmir is touching new heights of development. (KNS)

