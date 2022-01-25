Pakistani journo Chand Nawab, who inspired Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character in Salman Khan starrer `Bajrangi Baijan’, is back to reporting in his indomitable style.

After battling joblessness for years, Nawab was seen reporting about Karachi’s dusty winter winds in the video that has gone viral on social media.

Chand Nawab reporting on Karachi's dusty winter winds. Warns doblay-patlay people that they can be blown away by the dust storm. pic.twitter.com/mgYmW2mrbG — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) January 22, 2022

Chand Nawab from Pakistan is quite people in India given his unique reporting style. His reel-life character was played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Baijan.

In his latest video, Chand Nawab can be seen reporting about dusty winter winds in Karachi. He also has a warning for all the “dublay patlay” (skinny and weak) people.

“Karachi’s weather is very pleasant and cool and cold wind is blowing. People from cities can come to see this storm. My hair is flying, dust is going in my mouth and I can’t open my eyes. Skinny and weak people should not come to the seashore today, otherwise, they can fly with the wind,” he can be heard saying in the video.

Chand Nawab adds that Karachi’s weather is so nice that people don’t have to travel to the Middle East to enjoy such weather. In the latter part of the video, he can be seen sitting on top of a camel and reporting about the weather.

“Right now, I am not in any desert of Arabia but on the seashore of Karachi. Dust storm like Dubai and Saudi Arabia can be experienced in Karachi today,” he adds.

