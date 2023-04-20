SRINAGAR: A new controversy has erupted after Jammu and Kashmir artists, who performed at Dubai Expo in 2021, alleged arbitrary fee cut and delay in payment.

Several artists were flown to UAE in December 2021 to perform at Dubai Expo. They included singers, Mahmeet Syed, Irfan Nabi, Bilal Ahmad, Waqar Khan, and others.

“In December 2021, we were booked by the Department of Industries and Commerce to perform at the J&K pavilion at the Dubai Expo. We were promised a payment of Rs 2.25 lakh per person for our two-week international trip. Excited and proud to represent our union territory, we traveled to Dubai and performed diligently for around 11 days from January 2 to January 14, 2022,” said Mahmeet.

She said despite numerous attempts to seek payment, they were told that only Rs 50,000 per artist, which is a mere 22% of what was originally promised, would be paid.

She said as they take immense pride in representing Jammu and Kashmir and its rich cultural heritage. “We urge the government to uphold its commitment to supporting and promoting the arts in Jammu and Kashmir. We deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. We demand a thorough inquiry. We will not rest until justice is served and the embezzled funds are accounted for,” she said.

She praised Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha for his unwavering efforts in encouraging artists and promoting culture internationally. “His personal visit to the Dubai Expo and spending time at our pavilion was a testament to his commitment to supporting the arts in Jammu and Kashmir. We would also like to express our gratitude to several other government employees who have been supportive of us throughout this process. Their dedication and assistance have been invaluable in making our trip a success and helping us get to the root of the problem,” she said.

Director Handicrafts and Handlooms Mehmood Ahmad Shah vehemently refuted the allegations saying the payments got delayed because of the change of guard in JKTPO.

“Entire services of the Dubai expo were assigned to FiCCI by the Ministry of Textiles. There was an MoU between the Ministry of Commerce and FICCI for providing all services related to the Dubai expo. With respect to Jammu and Kashmir, FICCI was assigned the responsibility of organizing the event. Various activities were held including press conferences, interaction, and live demonstrations of craft and others. In addition, the cultural troupe also formed a part of the Dubai expo. Nearly 11 artists performed live. The payments were to be made by JKTPO to FICC and delay occurred because of a change of JKTPO head,” he said.

He said shifting from the treasury system also delayed the payment system. “Payment is in the pipeline and is expected to happen soon. With respect to rates, there are no international rates for artists to perform. All the lodge board facilities were provided by FICCI,” he said.

FICCI said they will make the payment to artists once the government releases the money. “The government has to release the money to us. We will then make the payment to the artists. They are saying it will take 15 to 20 days for the money to be released,” said Arshad Danish of FICCI.

The government has also rebutted the claims of Rs 2.5 lakh. “Seeking Rs 2.5 lakh is too big an ask. Even Doordarshan does not go beyond Rs 11000. We have spent Rs 17 lakh on their boarding and lodging alone,” said an officer.