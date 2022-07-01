Srinagar, July 1: In view of the sweltering temperatures, government on Friday announced 10-day summer break in all educational institutional from July 4.

Principal Secretary School Education Department, B K Singh , “All the Government Educational Institutions and recognized private schools upto higher secondary level functioning in the Kashmir Division and winter zone of Jammu Division shall observe summer vacation w.e.f 4th of July, 2022 to 14h of July, 2022.”

On Thursday, Srinagar recorded the hottest day of season at 34.2 degree Celsius .

According to the Meteorological (MeT) department, Srinagar was hotter than Jammu on Thursday. The mercury in Jammu settled at 31.7 degree Celsius while in Srinagar the maximum temperature was recorded at 34.2 degree Celsius. Srinagar continues to simmer after the four-day wet spell in Kashmir last week.

Twelve places in Kashmir including Srinagar, Qazigund, Kupwara, Kokernag, Anantnag, Khudwani, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Baramulla, Budgam, Pulwama, and Kulgam were sizzling as the mercury settled above 30 degree Celsius in all these areas today.