Ahead of reopening of schools, Education Department Saturday directed school heads to ensure premises of institutions are neat and clean and with a festive outlook.

Directorate of School Education Kashmir in a circular said that the schools are going to reopen on March 1st after winter vacations which needs to be celebrated as a welcome event.

DSEK advised heads that the reopening of schools needs to be celebrated in a festive ambience to attract students in a conducive school environment.

“The Hols shall ensure mobilisation including preparation of Institutional Plan and time table, sanitation, etc. well in advance,” it reads.

DSEK further said that the heads shall be responsible for keeping all requisite arrangements ready before opening of schools and ensure minor repairs and retrofitting, if required, with regard to drinking water, electricity, toilets, window panes etc to be taken well in advance

”The heads shall ensure that the biometric, JK attendance portal is in a working condition and updated as per their current staff in position,” DSEK said.

It also said that school premises must be kept neat and clean and with a festive outlook.

”The complex and cluster heads shall hold sensitisation sessions with their respective clusters schools to gear up all the concerned for reopening of schools in light of the above instructions,” DSEK said—(KNO)