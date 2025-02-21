SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 21: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has introduced new streamlined procedures for government employees applying for passports, ensuring compliance with existing regulations.

As per the directive, all applications must be routed through Chief Education Officers (CEOs) and include necessary clearances such as a vigilance report, non-involvement certificate, and verification of appointment authenticity. The move aims to ensure transparency and proper documentation in the process.

The circular has been circulated to all education officers, urging strict adherence to the updated guidelines.