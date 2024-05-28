Suggestions

DSEJ orders summer vacation from June-01 to July-16

Srinagar: Amid heat wave, the Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) Tuesday ordered summer vacation for all government and private schools from June-01 to July-16 in summer zone areas of the region.

DSEJ in an order said, “All the government and recognised private schools falling in summer Zone of Jammu Division shall observe summer vacation from 01-06-2024 to 16-07-2024.”

The directorate further ordered that all teachers shall
remain available for any on-line guidance of students during vacation period.

“Any default on part of the Head of the School or Teaching staff in observance of the above schedule shall attract action under rules,” DSEJ said.

