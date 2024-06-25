Kashmir

Dry Weather with Possible Late Afternoon Showers: MeT

Agencies
Weatherman on Tuesday forecast generally dry weather even as the possibility of brief spell of rain and thundershower at few places towards late afternoon have not been ruled as a possibility in Jammu and Kashmir.

A meteorological department official told that generally dry weather was expected till June 28 with possibility of light rain/thunder at isolated places.

From June 29-30, he said, fresh spells of rain and thundershower were likely at many places.

“Partly to generally cloudy with intermittent spells of light to moderate Rain/Thunder at many places is expected from July 1-4,” he said.

Regarding the temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 16.6°C against 15.9°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C below normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 14.4°C against 12.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 9.4°C against 9.6°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.5°C for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 15.3°C against 13.7°C and it was 0.1°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 14.3°C against 14.6°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.0°C for the place, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 11.0°C against 9.5°C on the previous night and it was normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 28.9°C and it was above normal by 2.6°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 15.4°C, Batote 16.8°C and Bhaderwah 14.2°C, he said. (GNS)

