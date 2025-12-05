Dry weather triggers rise in respiratory problems: Dr Naveed Nazir

Srinagar: Pulmonologist Dr Naveed Nazir Shah on Friday said that the current dry weather in Kashmir is contributing to a rise in respiratory problems, including eye, nasal and throat irritation, coughing, breathing difficulty and chest tightness.

He said the absence of rain and snow keeps pollutants suspended in the air.

These particles mix with fog during cloudy mornings, creating smog, which increases risks for people with asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and causes irritation in the nose and throat.

Dr Shah said short-term effects of poor air quality include eye, nasal and throat irritation, coughing, breathing difficulty and chest tightness.

He added that prolonged exposure to pollutants may lead to neurological issues, higher cancer risk and complications during pregnancy.

He said snowfall or rainfall helps settle particulate matter and improves air quality, but natural relief alone cannot be relied upon.

He called for societal awareness and strong government action to reduce pollution levels.

Dr Shah advised high-risk individuals, including the elderly, to avoid venturing outdoors in cold or polluted conditions.

He said those who must go out should wear masks or cover their faces to limit exposure to airborne pollutants.-(KNS)