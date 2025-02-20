Srinagar, Feb 19: Experts and environmental science specialists have highlighted the ongoing decrease in water resources in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the issue was due to a combination of natural and human-induced factors.

They said snowfall and rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir have decreased by 29 percent in 2024, a trend consistent since the year 2020, adding that the reduction in precipitation has resulted in lower snow and rain accumulation, which directly affects the re-filling of groundwater sources.

Dr Sami Ullah Bhat, Coordinator of Environmental Science at Kashmir University, said the decrease in water resources has led to a noteworthy reduction in the water reserves of rivers and streams.

He referred to the recent drying up of springs, including Achwal and similar reports from across the region, as evidence of reduced rainfall and groundwater recharge. “Human activities such as road cutting, puncturing of aquifers, and construction work are further exacerbating the problem,” Dr. Bhat said, adding the drying of Achwal could also be due to sinking phenomena in ‘Bringhi stream.’

Data from line departments like Jal Shakti and Irrigation corroborates this, revealing a noticeable water shortage that is impacting both drinking water supply and irrigation needs, he added.

“It is not just about drinking water, but our tourism, agriculture, and horticulture industries all rely on these water resources. We must invest in recharging all available sources,” Dr Sami said, stressing the need to reduce water wastage, both individually and collectively. He urged experts and line departments to collaborate on strategies that address the issue in the short, medium, and long term.

The expert also warned that if immediate action is not taken, future years could see even more extreme conditions. Both natural causes, such as climate change and human activities, including sand and boulder mining, road construction, and deforestation, are severely impacting water recharge efforts, he added.