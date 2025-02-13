Srinagar, February 13 – Jammu & Kashmir is experiencing an unusually dry winter, with no significant weather activity anticipated until February 18, according to the latest forecast. The prolonged dry spell has resulted in a severe precipitation deficit, raising concerns about water availability and its impact on agriculture in the coming months.

Over the past 24 hours, daytime temperatures have increased by 3-4°C across many parts of J&K. Jammu recorded the highest temperature in the Jammu division at 24.5°C, while in Kashmir, Srinagar and Kupwara registered 13.2°C and 10.5°C, respectively.

In contrast, nighttime temperatures have dropped by 1-2°C in several areas. The highest minimum temperatures were recorded in Katra (7.9°C) and Kathua (7.0°C) in the Jammu division. Meanwhile, in Kashmir, Kokernag recorded -0.8°C. Some areas saw even sharper declines, with Gulmarg at -7.5°C, Pahalgam at -3.6°C, and Sonamarg at -8.8°C.

The Meteorological Department forecasts generally cloudy skies on February 19 and 20, with light rain and snowfall expected in higher reaches. However, no major weather system is expected to bring widespread precipitation.

J&K has recorded a worrying precipitation shortfall from January 1 to February 13. The Kashmir division has seen a 79% deficit, resulting in significantly lower snowfall and rainfall than usual. Meanwhile, the Jammu division faces an even steeper 84% deficit, which could impact water supply and reservoir levels.