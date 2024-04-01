English | اردو و
Contribute
Login
Monday, April 1st 2024
Today's Paper

Dry, Clear Weather Forecast for Kashmir Until April 6th: MeT

by
1 min read
weather 2

Improved Weather in Kashmir: Dry, Clear Conditions Expected Until April 6th

After three days, weather conditions have improved in the Kashmir region, with the Meteorological Department forecasting mainly dry and clear weather until April 6th.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, Director of the MeT Srinagar, stated that the plains in Kashmir experienced light to moderate rains, while the upper reaches received snowfall until Sunday morning. Some areas also witnessed thunder and lightning accompanied by gusty winds over the plains of Kashmir and Jammu Division.

“From April 1st to 6th, the weather will predominantly be dry and clear. There is no forecast of any major spell during this period. Also, there will be a rise in minimum temperature and an increase in day temperature,” he added.

Dr. Mukhtar further mentioned that from the evening of April 6th, the weather will generally become cloudy with light rain and snow expected at scattered places in the Kashmir region.

Leave a Reply

Latest from Blog

Discover more from The Kashmir Monitor

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading