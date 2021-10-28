Aryan Khan has been granted bail after more than three weeks in jail, by the Bombay High Court.

The 23-year-old son of Shah Rukh Khan has been in custody since October 3, hours after raids on a cruise ship party by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Aryan Khan, who has been in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail since October 8, had been denied bail twice before.

His lawyers had repeatedly pointed out that no drugs had been found on him.

The NCB, however, argued that he was part of a conspiracy and that his WhatsApp chats revealed his involvement in illicit drug dealings.

Aryan Khan’s arrest and denial of bail had sparked a debate over whether it was justified, given there was no evidence of consumption or recovery of drugs in his case. Aryan Khan’s father Shah Rukh Khan is one of India’s biggest and most-loved movie stars.

Scores of fans gathered outside the Khans’ Mumbai home, “Mannat”, for days, to show their support.