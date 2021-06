Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday claimed to have foiled a major drugs smuggling bid by killing a smuggler along the international border near Pansar in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district.

Officials said that BSF shot dead a smuggler and also recovered 27 packets of Heroine.

They said the smuggling bid was foiled along IB near border out post Pansar falling under Hiranagar sector of Kathua.

The officials said that searches in the area were going on. (KNO)