Drug peddler arrested in Awantipora

AWANTIPORA, AUGUST 07: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police in Awantipora have arrested a drug peddler and recovered contraband substances from his possession.

A Police team at a checkpoint established at Toll Plaza Awantipora, intercepted a vehicle (Toyota Etios) bearing registration number JK01AB-2289 driven by Akib Ahmad Wani son of Maqsood Ahmad Wani resident of Zafron Colony Srinagar. During the search, 08 grams of heroin-like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and the vehicle used in the commission of the crime has also been seized.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR Number 169/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Awantipora and investigation has been initiated.