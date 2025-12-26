Drug-free Kashmir

Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg deserves kudos for taking proactive measures to combat the drug menace in Kashmir. It is a rare moment when a senior IAS officer sensed the nefarious designs of the drug mafia to target the vulnerable students. All educational institutions, including schools and colleges, have been directed to establish in-situ de-addiction mechanisms within their respective campuses. Each educational institution shall have to nominate one male and one female nodal officer for implementing Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) activities. Counseling, identification of vulnerable individuals, and continuous monitoring and tracking of affected students have been prioritized in the educational institutions. The Director of Colleges and the Director of Schools have been directed to compile and submit a list of staff members to be trained and assigned the responsibility of identification, counselling, and monitoring of students vulnerable to substance abuse. IMHANS has been asked to develop a structured monitoring framework to keep effective oversight on coaching hubs. What is heartwarming is that the religious preachers have also been roped in to spread awareness to keep the drug mafia at bay. Waqf authorities have been directed to organize orientation programmes for religious leaders to effectively utilize their influence in society for generating awareness regarding the harmful effects of substance abuse and promoting social responsibility. Thirty-five years of terrorism have made Jammu and Kashmir a haven for drugs. Like Punjab, the drug mafia has been targeting youngsters in Kashmir since terrorism is taking its last breath. Since security forces have crushed terror, the mafia is now trying to spoil our young generation to meet their nefarious goals. The figures speak for themselves about the rot. Till September 2025, 1,342 NDPS cases were registered in Jammu and Kashmir. Of which, 1,305 were challaned, leading to 142 convictions, 197 acquittals. Trials in 339 cases have been completed. Over 215 PITNDPS detentions were invoked this year. More than 220 hotspots were identified, and 44 were demolished. Over 1,350 individuals are under surveillance, and 983 CCTVs have been installed across UT. Only 71 FSL cases remained pending. Over 100 backward and forward linkages were established, resulting in the arrest of 113 individuals. Moreover, 107 trials in absentia are nearing conclusion. On the financial front, 67 investigations led to the attachment of 81 properties worth ₹16.64 crore. Over 32,000 patients have availed OPD services, and 551 new admissions were recorded in IPD facilities at de-addiction centres from January to September. The Jammu and Kashmir government needs to ruthlessly deal with the drug mafia. There should be no mercy with people involved in cultivating, processing, peddling, selling, and smuggling drugs. More stringent laws need to be made to crush the drug mafia. Civil society, religious preachers, mohalla committees, and masjid intizamas should also play their role in helping the law-enforcing agencies to combat this menace. Let us all join hands to defeat the drug mafia.