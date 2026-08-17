Drugs are eating into the vitals of our society. We are losing fertile minds and precious human resources. From mothers to students, and from teachers to politicians, everyone is worried about the growing drug addiction in society. That is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose Independence Day to give a clarion call for a drug-free India. Needless to say, the drug menace has turned into a severe national crisis. Prime Minister struck the right chord when he appealed to every family to become a partner in the 100-week Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan. It is the collective responsibility of everyone to safeguard the future generation. Every family, NGO, spiritual organization, civil society, and policymakers need to unite against this menace. Our national policymakers should take inspiration from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, whose 100-day Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir initiative became a public movement. It was for the first time in history that people from all walks of life came together to take on the drug mafia. Such was the power of the campaign that mosques, temples, and other religious places were at the forefront of the drive. Clerics who once were on the other side of the fence were seeking support for the drive. That shows the impact of the drive on the ground. Around 2,300 FIRs were registered, 2,600 people arrested, and 1,500 kilograms of narcotics seized during the 100-day campaign, which was launched on April 11. More than 331 properties worth Rs 200 crore belonging to narco-terrorists and drug smugglers were attached. Additionally, over 370 driving licenses and 750 vehicle registrations were cancelled, with recommendations made to cancel nearly 3,000 Aadhaar cards. These actions demonstrate the government’s unwavering policy against the drug network that threatens the future of youth. PM Modi’s call is an opportunity for the Jammu and Kashmir administration to consolidate the gains. We have covered a lot of ground. Yet we have more tasks to complete. Our law enforcement agencies are on their toes to fight this menace. However, there is no room for complacency. Iron is hot, and we need to strike it ferociously. The time has come to treat drug trafficking like terrorism. Drug mafia should be treated as terror organizations. They should be treated under stringent laws so that they do not rear their ugly head again. Other states should not hesitate in seeking help from our law enforcement agencies. We have the best team, which can do wonders. Our law enforces have provenitsr mettle in both the war against terror and the drug mafia. Let us join hands to make India a drug-free nation.