Drug de-addiction awareness prog held at BHS Shallakhud Dara

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 09: Continuing its outreach under the Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan, Cultural Unit Srinagar of the Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) today organised a drug de-addiction awareness programme at Boys High School (BHS) Shallakhud, Dara Harwan Srinagar.

A thought-provoking short play was performed by a local group of theatre artists, vividly depicting the vicious effects of substance abuse on individuals, families, and communities. The engaging performance drew the attention of students and staff, encouraging open dialogue on preventive measures.

Mirza Jehangir, head of the Institution, in his address, urged students to remain vigilant and committed to leading a drug-free life, highlighting the vital role of education in shaping a responsible generation.

Burhan Hussain, Cultural Officer, underscored the power of performing arts in spreading impactful social messages and called upon the youth to become ambassadors of positive change.

The event concluded with a collective pledge by students and faculty to actively work towards eradicating the menace of drugs from society.