Drug de-addiction awareness event held at GGHSS Brein

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 07: In line with the ongoing Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan, a compelling awareness programme was today organized at Government Girls Higher Secondary School (GGHSS) Brein, Nishat Srinagar by the Cultural Unit Srinagar of the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR).

The event featured a powerful theatrical performance by a local cultural group, portraying the harsh realities and tragic outcomes of drug addiction. The performance aimed to instill awareness and spark critical thinking among the young minds about the grave threat posed by substance abuse.

Dr. Anjum Saleem, Principal of the institution, expressed her appreciation for the initiative and highlighted the urgent need for such interventions to safeguard the youth from falling prey to this social evil. She underscored the role of educational institutions in fostering a drug-free mindset.

Burhan Hussain, Cultural Officer, also addressed the audience, urging students to stand united against drug use and spread awareness within their communities.

The event concluded with a pledge ceremony, where students and staff vowed to uphold the values of a healthy and drug-free life.