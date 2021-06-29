Drones a new technical threat, all security installations on high alert: IGP

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar said that drones are a “new technical threat” and all the security agencies have jointly reviewed the situation while all the security installations and LoC in the Valley are on a high alert.

“GoC 15 Corps and I along with officials of other security agencies have reviewed the drone threat. It’s a new security challenge and a technical threat. We will deal with it technically. Deployment has been made at vital installations and details of that can’t be shared.

All the security installations are on a high alert in Valley,” Kumar told reporters at PCR in reply to a query how he sees the drone movement in Jammu region and recent incident at Jammu Air Force Station. He said a drone movement was spotted in Jammu today after which an FIR has been lodged there. “We are maintaining high alert and ready to face this new challenge,” the IGP said.

Pertinently, Jammu region has been already on a high alert after back to back drone movements and the payload dropped by the drones at Air Force Station Jammu, one of the strategic defense installations in the region—(KNO)