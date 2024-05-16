Drone survey, effective land governance our priority: LG

SRINAGAR, MAY 15: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today called for a drone survey for effective land governance in Jammu and Kashmir

“Effective land governance for efficient service delivery, drone survey, and generation of property cards, accessibility of land records for implementation of schemes and infrastructure development for ease of living for citizens and quality and speedy delivery of services is our top priority,” the Lt Governor said.

He was chairing a review meeting of the Revenue Department with senior officials at the Civil Secretariat today.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Sh Shaleen Kabra, Financial Commissioner Revenue; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Sh Prasanna Ramaswamy G, Secretary, Revenue; Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The Lt Governor emphasized developing a comprehensive and transparent land records management system and ensuring seamless extension of various services being provided to the citizens.

He directed the Revenue Department, Divisional Commissioners, and all the Deputy Commissioners to streamline the online services about mutations, changes of land use, legal heir certificates, SC, ST, and OBC certificates.

He also asked the officers to ensure hassle-free access to land records and necessary certificates for all the citizens.

The chair was briefed on the progress achieved in scanning, uploading, and digitization of data, the status of properties about Evacuee, Waqf assets, and the transfer of land for various public purposes.

The meeting also discussed the progress on the Survey of Villages Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA), the realization of Revenue collection, services provided on Revenue Plus, the and computerization of Revenue Courts.