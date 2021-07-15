Driver killed, four others injured in Uri road accident

Baramulla: A driver was killed while four others sustained injuries in an accident at Zamorpattan in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.

A Van bearing registration number JK05J-3012 skidded off the road and fell into deep nallah.

The driver of the vehicle died on the spot while four others sustained injuries in the accident at Zamoorpattan Uri.

Offical sources identifed the deceased as Mohammad Ismail Khan of Zamoorpattam Uri.

The injured were immediately rushed to GMC Baramulla hospital for treatment where from one among them was referred to Mohra Hospital.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident and investigation has been set into the motion—(KNO)