Driver killed, 11-yr-old boy injured in Budgam mishap

Budgam: A tractor driver was killed while a boy was injured after a vehicle they were travelling in turned turtle on Tuesday afternoon at Khag area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Sources said that a tractor driver lost control over his vehicle following which the tractor turned turtle, resulting in on spot death of the driver.

However, a boy also sustained injuries in the mishap and his condition is stated to be stable.

An official identified the deceased as Zahoor Ahmad of Makhhama Khag.

He said that an 11-year-old boy was also injured in the mishap, who has been admitted at PHC Khag and is stable—(KNO)