Srinagar: Every eye became moist when her relatives recited a heart-wrenching elegy for 19-year-old Rafiya Nazir.

Rafiya was among two people who were killed in a grande explosion at busy Hari Singh High Street on Sunday. “She succumbed to injuries at around 8: 00 AM,” Medical Superintendent at SMHS Dr. Kamaljeet Singh said.

Rafiya was shopping with her mother and sister when a grenade was lobbed at a Sunday market. CCTV footage showed many people running helter-skelter for safety.

Mohammad Aslam Makhdoomi, 60, died on the spot, while 24 others were injured. Among the injured are women and children. Rafiya was critically injured and her sister escaped with a minor injury in her leg.

“We got a call from the police about the incident. On reaching the hospital, we found her elder sister injured. Rafiya was being operated upon. This morning, we were informed that she has succumbed,” said a relative.

Photo by KM/Umar Ganie Photo by KM/Umar Ganie Photo by KM/Umar Ganie Photo by KM/Umar Ganie

Rafiya had secured 93 percent marks in class 12 exams. She wanted to become a doctor. Today, everyone was talking about her dreams.

A senior police officer said they are working hard for the identification and arrest of persons involved in the grenade attack. He said they will smash this grenade-throwing module very soon.

He noted that police have got some vital clues and the investigation is going on in the right direction.