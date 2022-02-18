Kashmir-born actor Hina Khan is making most of her time post-Unlock 3.0. The actor has flown to Egypt to spend her holidays.

‘Perfect weather, perfect location, and a perfect companion… I must say we’re quite photogenic.. isn’t it? Had an amazing experience at Giza, Egypt. These #Pyramids take you back in time with just a look. You have to see it to believe it,’ Hina wrote on Instagram.

The television actress also visited an island called Philae as well as Temple Aswan and feels, “History does not belong to us, we belong to it,” she said.

She posted pictures and videos of song and dance in Egypt. “Beboing in Egypt kinda day #reels #trending #feelitreelit #mood #ReelsWithHK/,” she said.

“Dreams, “Mysteries, Memories

#egyptdiaries #komombutemple #wanderlust,” she added

Last year Hina set the stage on fire when she walked the ramp in a blue velvet lehenga with an embroidered blouse at Lakme Fashion Week.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress walked the runway for Abhishek and Vinita at Lakme Fashion Week. Hina Khan looked stunning in a blue velvet lehenga with an embroidered blouse.

A tiny platinum nose ring completed her ensemble. In all of these photos, Hina Khan resembled a royal princess. Hina Khan’s glamorous look at Lakme Fashion Week sets hearts ablaze.