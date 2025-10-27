‘Dream school project’ bridges distance between Kashmir and Kerala: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said the “Dream school project” has helped bridge the distance between Kashmir and Kerala by bringing the two regions closer through education and innovation.

The LG said that project was conceptualised following an MoU signed on March 27, 2023, between the School Education Department and the Faizal and Shabana Foundation.

He said the foundation has played a vital role in implementing the initiative, which aims to modernise government schools and connect students with new learning models.

“This initiative has ended the distance between Kerala and Kashmir. It has brought the two regions closer, introducing new ideas, aspirations, and learning models to our classrooms,” he said.

He said the J&K administration has also been working sincerely to transform the education sector and is open to collaborations, including with partners from the UAE, to ensure global standards in learning.

He added that the future belongs to those who dare to dream big. “Vocational education will play a crucial role in the coming years. Thousands of schools in J&K are already setting up vocational labs to prepare students for the future,” the LG said.

“J&K’s destiny lies in the hands of its youth. Their creativity and courage will determine the region’s progress. Think big, dream bigger, and take bold steps in your educational journey,” LG Sinha said—(KNO)