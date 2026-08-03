‘Dream Durand Debut’:10-man FC1 stun Karbi Anglong 2-1





Guwahati: FC1 began their Durand Cup campaign on a winning note, registering a spirited 2-1 comeback victory over Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC in a Group F fixture of the 135th Durand Cup at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Monday.

Joseph Mayowa Olaleye put the Assam-based side ahead in the 27th minute, but FC1 responded through Shakir Ahmad Sheikh, who restored parity five minutes before half-time. Hayat Bashir completed the comeback with a well-taken header in the 53rd minute to hand victory to the side representing Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

FC1, however, had to play the final half-hour with 10 men after Ivorian defender Tetty Armando Yoko was shown a straight red card shortly after the hour mark.

Karbi Anglong Morning Star head coach C.A. Laldinsang Pudaite fielded a youthful starting XI featuring three foreign recruits—Cameroonian midfielder Junior Onguene Nkengue, Niger forward Joseph Mayowa Olaleye and Nigerian defender Victor Ogheneochuko Jackson. FC1 head coach Khalid Qayoom, meanwhile, named a side largely comprising players from Jammu and Kashmir, with Yoko the only overseas player in the starting lineup.

FC1 created the first notable opportunity when midfielder Mousa Ahmed Qureshi unleashed a powerful effort from the edge of the penalty area. Karbi Anglong goalkeeper Jaspreet Singh reacted sharply to tip the attempt over the crossbar.

The match began at a lively pace, with both sides moving the ball quickly and looking to attack, producing an entertaining end-to-end contest. Jaspreet was called into action again when he saved an attempt from Aafreen Basharat Parray. At the other end, Olaleye tried from a tight angle, but his effort went wide without troubling FC1 goalkeeper Aftab Ashraf.

Karbi Anglong winger Lalpekhlua posed a constant threat down the left flank and played a key role in the opening goal. FC1 failed to clear a corner, allowing Lalpekhlua to collect the loose ball and send a low cross across the six-yard area. Olaleye reacted quickest, getting ahead of his marker to finish into an empty net and give the Diphu-based outfit the lead.

FC1 responded positively, enjoying extended spells of possession in midfield and attempting to exploit Karbi Anglong’s high defensive line. Their efforts paid off when Farhan Fayaz sent a perfectly weighted ball over the top for Hayat Bashir, who had broken into space on the right. Bashir delivered a low cross across the face of goal, where Shakir Ahmad Sheikh arrived on cue to slot home and make it 1-1. The scores remained level at half-time.

FC1 completed the turnaround eight minutes after the restart. Shakir Ahmad Sheikh turned provider, floating an inviting cross into the penalty area. Hayat Bashir peeled away from his marker, rose highest and directed a firm header into the net, leaving Jaspreet Singh with no chance.

FC1 were reduced to 10 men around the hour mark when Yoko was shown a straight red card. The Ivorian centre-back was dismissed for raising his left arm into the face of Lalpekhlua while contesting a 50-50 challenge.

With a numerical advantage, Karbi Anglong increased the pressure and pushed more players forward, forcing FC1 to retreat deeper and rely largely on counter-attacks. Despite enjoying more possession and territory, the Blue Giants struggled to create clear-cut chances as FC1’s defence remained organised and composed.

Qayoom responded by introducing fresh defensive reinforcements to strengthen the backline and protect the narrow lead. The changes added energy and organisation as FC1 absorbed the pressure during the closing stages.

Lalpekhlua continued to be Karbi Anglong’s most dangerous attacking outlet, repeatedly troubling the FC1 defence with his pace, direct runs and deliveries from the left. However, his teammates failed to make the necessary runs or connect with his crosses, allowing FC1 to deal with the danger and preserve their advantage.

The victory gave FC1 a dream start to their Durand Cup campaign, with the team from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh showing resilience to secure all three points despite playing the final stages with 10 men.