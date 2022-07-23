Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) has invited online applications from graduate engineers and postgraduates in Science including students for the posts of Scientist `B’ in Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO), Department of Science and Technology (DST), and Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) in Level-10 (7th CPC) of the Pay Matrix (Rs 56,100/-) in specified disciplines and categories.

ADVERTISEMENT

Total emoluments (inclusive of HRA and all other allowances) at the time of joining will be approximately Rs 88,000/- p.m. at the present metro city rate.

Number of Vacancies:

630

Name of the Post:

Scientist ‘B’ in DRDO: 579

Scientist ‘B’ in DST: 08

Scientist / Engineer ‘B’ in ADA: 43

age limit:

ADVERTISEMENT

DRDO: 29 years for UR / EWS, 31 years for OBC (NCL), and 33 years for SC / ST.

DST: 35 years for UR / EWS, 38 years for OBC (NCL), and 40 years for SC / ST.

ADA: 30 years for UR / EWS, 33 years for OBC (NCL), and 35 years for SC / ST.

Application fee & mode of payment:

General (UR), EWS, and OBC male candidates are required to pay a non-refundable non-transferable application fee of Rs100/- (Rs One Hundred only) payable online only. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwD and women candidates.

Salary:

Level 10 (7th CPC) Of the Pay Matrix Rs 56000. Total Emoluments at the time of joining will be approximately Rs 88,000 per month at the present metro city rate.

Eligibility criteria:

At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology (B.E. / B.Tech) in a relevant engineering discipline (or) Master’s Degree in a relevant science subject from a recognized university or equivalent.

How to apply?