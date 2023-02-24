Bengaluru, February 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed hope that G20 will draw inspiration from the vibrancy of the Indian economy and work towards bringing back stability, confidence and growth on the global landscape.

In his video message to the G20 meeting of the finance ministers and central bank governors, the prime minister underlined the need for strengthening multilateral development banks for meeting global challenges like climate change and high debt levels.

Observing that the global economy is still suffering from the after-effects of the pandemic and wide-ranging geopolitical tensions, Modi said these developments had threatened the financial viability of many countries.

“It is now up to you (G20 member countries) – the custodians of the leading economies and monetary systems of the world to bring back stability, confidence and growth to the global economy. It is not an easy task,” Modi said at the ministerial meeting, the first major G20 event being hosted under India’s presidency.

India took over the presidency of G20, a grouping of developed and developing nations, in December last year.

The prime minister expressed hope that the participants “will draw inspiration from the vibrancy of the Indian economy. Indian consumers and producers are optimistic and confident about the future. We hope that you will be able to transmit the same positive spirit to the global economy”.

Modi urged the members to focus their discussions on the most vulnerable citizens of the world and stressed that global economic leadership can win back the confidence of the world only by creating an inclusive agenda.

“The theme of our G20 Presidency promotes this inclusive vision – One Earth, One Family, One Future,” the prime minister said.