

Srinagar: Minimum temperatures remained below the freezing point in the Valley and Ladakh on Thursday as the Drass town froze at minus 15.4 degrees Celsius.

An official of the Meteorological Department (MeT) said the minimum temperature remained below the freezing point in the Valley while at minus 15.4 Drass town of Ladakh was the coldest on Thursday.

“Srinagar had minus 2.1, Pahalgam minus 4.9 and Gulmarg minus 5.8.

“Drass town of Ladakh had minus 15.4 and Leh minus 10.0 as the night’s lowest temperature.

“Jammu city had 9.0, Karra 8.5, Batote 3.1, Banihal minus 0.2 and Bhaderwah 0.8 as the minimum,” the MeT official said.