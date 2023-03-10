Srinagar: Well known dramatist, cultural activist and short story writer Yaqoob Dilkash passed away today morning.

His demise is being widely mourned.

In his condolence message, President Abdi Markaz Kamraz JK Mohammad Amin Bhat said, We have lost a precious gem from the ocean of literature. He wrote for the people of Kashmir.”

“His immense contribution in various forms such as plays and short stories has enriched the literary treasure of Kashmir,” he added.

Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan, Chairman & Creative Director of Actors’ Creative Theatre (ACT), said: “I am shocked and saddened! He was an accomplished writer and a great academician. We have spent a long time of our life together. I pray for the maghfirat of the departed soul.”