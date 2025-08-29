Dragon Boats glide in Dal Lake to celebrate Sports Day

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 29: The J&K Dragon Boat Association today organised a demo race of Dragon Boats in the Dal Lake to mark the occasion of National Sports Day.

The event showcased the potential of Dal Lake as a hub for water sports in the region and highlighted the spirit of teamwork and endurance. The teams paid tribute to the legacy of Major Dhyan Chand, in whose honour National Sports Day is celebrated.

Speaking on the occasion, Er. Aamir Ali, Senior Vice President of the Association said that the Association is taking various initiatives aimed at promoting dragon boat races in J&K and encouraging young boys and girls to participate in National and International events. He mentioned that J&K already has International medalists Zain ul Abidin and Zahoor Ahmed Latto, who have been Coached by Farooq Ahmad Bhat, all hailing from various habitations, within Dal Lake.

The demo race in the world famous Dal Lake was witnessed by locals, creating an atmosphere of festivity and enthusiasm. The Association has reiterated its commitment to nurturing young talent and working closely with all the stakeholders to establish Dragon Boat racing, as a regular sporting activity in J&K.