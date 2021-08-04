Dr Yasmeen Ashai appointed new Director Colleges J&K

Srinagar, July 4: J&K government on Wednesday appointed Dr Yasmeen Ashai, Principal, GCW, M. A. Road, Srinagar as Director Colleges, Higher Education Department for a period of two years extendable by a maximum of one year subject to her performance/ satisfactory work and conduct.

The selection has been made on the basis of the recommendations of the selection committee constituted for the purpose in May this year.

An order issued by the Higher Education Department (HED) while confirming the development, said the administrative department shall reserve the right to terminate the term of Director Colleges, “in case the performance or work and conduct of the incumbent is not satisfactory, after according opportunity of being heard to her”.

Pertinently, the six-member selection committee for the appointment of new Director Colleges that was set up by the General Administration Department, was chaired by the Administrative Secretary HED while Special Secretary HED was the member secretary of the committee.

The other members of the committee were Director Finance HED, one each representative of GAD, Law Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Department and ARI and Trainings Department.

This is for the first time that the administration stepped in and constituted a committee for selection of Director Colleges in HED, which was otherwise done by the department itself.