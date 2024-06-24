Dr Tehmina assumes charge as Principal Islamia College of Science & Commerce

SRINAGAR: Professor (Dr) Tehmina Yousuf assumed charge as Principal Islamia College of Science and Commerce, Srinagar here on Monday.

Dr. Tehmina Yousuf has recently stepped into the role of Principal at Islamia College of Science and Commerce, located in Srinagar. This momentous occasion was marked by a formal induction ceremony, where she was warmly welcomed by the esteemed Nodal Principal of the Kashmir Division, Professor (Dr.) Sheikh Ajaz Bashir, along with the dedicated staff members of the institution.

Notably, Dr. Tehmina’s appointment marks a significant milestone as she becomes the first woman to assume the position of principal at the college. Her reputation for efficiency and commitment to hard work precedes her, promising a tenure marked by excellence in academic leadership.

The appointment of Dr. Tehmina Yousuf signifies a progressive step towards gender inclusivity in academic leadership roles, setting an inspiring example for aspiring female educators and students alike. Her tenure is anticipated to bring about positive changes and advancements within the institution, fostering a culture of academic excellence and innovation.