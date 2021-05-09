Dr Suhail Naik resigns as president DAK; Dr Tak interim prez till elections

Srinagar: There has been a change of leadership among the Doctors Association of Kashmir on Sunday as its president Dr Suhail Naik has resigned from the post given his appointment as lecturer pediatrics GMC Srinagar.

It is pertinent to mention here that as per the bylaws framed for constitution of DAK, faculty member of medical colleges can’t be office bearer of DAK.

General secretary DAK, Dr Owais H Dar while accepting the resignation said that Dr Naik is “multi-talented versatile personality with tremendous capabilities to run institution and profession”.

“His resignation has created a void in DAK office and we all will miss his wisdom and selfless services,” he said.

The elected body of Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) have unanimously selected Dr Mohammad Yusuf Tak as interim president of DAK, till elections are held.

Dr Naik while addressing the media said though it is not easy job to represent the sacrosanct institution of doctors body, representing doctors is “one of graceful happenings in my life”.

“I wholeheartedly thank all supporters and is indebted to all doctors, paramedics, netizens and media houses who have always supported my ideology in the larger interest of patients care and doctors welfare,” he said.

“The beauty of DAK institution is that Dr Tak who contested election against me is now new president, which clearly shows we as doctors fraternity are united,” he said.

All the core members of Doctors Association Kashmir appreciated the resignation of Dr Suhail Naik “who has worked hard in last three years with honesty, dedication and without any prejudice or bias”.

The DAK body requested Dr Naik to work as advisor for DAK, till next elections are held.