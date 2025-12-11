Dr. Naveed Urges Public to Take Extra Precautions Amid Intense Winter

SRINAGAR: Renowned pulmonologist Dr. Naveed Nazir has advised the public to adopt heightened health precautions as the winter season reaches its peak across the region. With temperatures dipping sharply, he stressed the importance of staying warm and maintaining safe daily habits to prevent seasonal illnesses.

Dr. Nazir recommended drinking lukewarm water, using proper winter clothing, and ensuring adequate indoor heating, particularly for elderly people and children, who remain more susceptible to respiratory infections during severe cold conditions.

He urged families to stay vigilant and take preventive steps to reduce the risk of flu, cough, and other respiratory ailments common during this time of year. “Simple precautions can go a long way in protecting vulnerable groups from avoidable health complications,” he said.

Health experts have echoed similar concerns, encouraging residents to prioritize personal care and seek medical advice promptly if symptoms worsen.