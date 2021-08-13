Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Bureau·
Health
··2 min read

Dr Naveed Nazir among 50 Covid warriors to receive certificate of appreciation from LG on Independence Day

A bunch of doctors and paramedical staff at a Srinagar hospital - Photo KM/Umar Ganie (File photo)

Our doctors and healthcare workers have set a new benchmark for the entire country’

SRINAGAR: Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir handled the Covid-19 pandemic with great professionalism and used all possible resources to provide Care and Cure to the patients suffering from Covid-19 in both waves.

Sufficient measures were taken by the Health & Medical Education Department, J&K, which included increasing the bed capacity, oxygen generation capacity/availability, ensuring supply of drugs & consumables and management of protocols/directions issued by MOH&FW, GoI, from time to time. Effective mechanism was also adopted for making vaccination successful for the target groups which helped to contain the infection further.

 

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha recognizing the selfless services rendered by the COVID Warriors (Doctors/ Paramedics/ Nurses/ Nursing Orderlies/ Drivers/etc.) in managing the pandemic, said, the way men and women health care workers have vaccinated people in difficult and snowbound areas by walking 18-20 kms, has set a new benchmark for the entire country.

“These warriors have put relentless efforts without even caring for their own lives and the lives of their family members and even remained away from their dear ones during this pandemic. With the day and night efforts of these Health Care warriors, Jammu & Kashmir was successful in keeping the positivity rate of patients and mortality rate within controllable limits,” said the Lt Governor.

Appreciating the services rendered by the Health Care Warriors, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has decided to honour 50 Health Care Workers (Covid Warriors) with Certificate of Appreciation on 15th of August, 2021 (Independence Day).

“With the hard work of our doctors, health workers, and other services, we have ensured better healthcare delivery during pandemic. I would like to convey gratitude to them on behalf of the entire Jammu and Kashmir,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor has approved the following names in recognition of their dedicated services during Covid Pandemic.

S.NoName of the Officer/officialDesignationPlace of posting
1Prof.(Dr) Ghulam Jeelani RomshooHead of Department, MedicineGMC, Anantnag
2Dr. Rahul GuptaHead of Department, Chest DiseasesGMC, Jammu
3Dr.Naveed Nazir ShahProf.& Head, Pulmonary MedicineCD Hospital Srinagar
4Dr.Fayaz Ahmad SofiProfessor, Internal MedicineSKIMS Soura, Srinagar
5Dr.Tablib KhanAssociate Professor, Division of Cardio Vascular & Thoracic Anesthesia (Anesthesiology)SKIMS Soura, Srinagar
6Dr. M.Y ZagooI/C Dy CMO Anantnag Dy. CMO Anantnag
7Dr. Farooq Ahmed QureshiI/C BMO Tangdhar, KupwaraBMO Tanghdhar, Kupwara
8Dr.Tajamul HussainCMO BudgamCMO Budgam
9Dr.Humaira NoorAssistant Professor, GynecologyGMC, Baramulla
10Dr.Rajeshwar SharmaMedical SuperintendentCD Hospital, Jammu
11Dr.Parvez Iqbal WaniMedical SuperintendentDH Kishtwar
12Dr.Yash Pal SharmaManaging Director, JKMSCLJKMSCL,Jammu
13Dr.Rakesh RainaSr. Consultant PhysicianDH Reasi
14Dr.Tazyeen YounisConsultant, GynaecologistPHC Chanpora, Srinagar
15Dr.Amrish KolhiAssistant Professor, MicrobiologyGMC, Kathua
16Dr.Harjeet RaiDy. Medical SuperintendentSuper Speciality Hospital, Jammu
17Dr.TajamulSenior Resident, Pulmonary MedicineSKIMS Soura, Srinagar
18Dr.Shahid HussainState Expanded Programme Immunization Officer, J&KDirectorate of Family Welfare, J&K
19Dr.Wasim ChouhanMedical Officer, Diploma in AnesthesiaGMC Rajouri
20Dr.Abhimanyu GuptaMedical OfficerNHM, 108 Helpline
21Dr. Mohammad ShafiMedical OfficerSDH, Bijbehara, Anantnag
22Dr.Irfan IqbalMedical OfficerSDH Tangmarg, Baramulla
23Dr.Ravinder Pal SinghMedical OfficerSurvelliance Medical Officer , WHO J&K.
24Dr. Sachin GokhleDNB StudentGandhi Nagar, Hospital, Jammu
25Smt. Shankutla DeviSenior Staff NurseDH Ramban
26Mrs.TanzeelaSenior Grade NurseSMHS Hospital Srinagar
27Smt Mary VictoriaStaff NurseGMCH Jammu
28Mrs.Rafiqa RashidStaff NurseSKIMS Soura, Srinagar
29Mr Abdul Rashid WaniLab TechnicianCHC Sumbal, Bandipora
30Mr.Muzaffer MaqboolLab TechnicianMicrobiology Department, GMC Srinagar
31Mr. Rashid HussainWaniTechnician AnesthesiologySKIMS Soura, Srinagar
32Mr.Javaid IqbalSupervisory  Lab TechnicianDH Shopian
33 Sh. Raj KumarSr. Lab Assistant, MicrobiologyGMCH Jammu
34Sh. Naresh SharmaJr. PharmacistDH, Reasi
35Sajad Ahmad MirBasic Health WorkerSDH, Magam, Budgam
36Mrs Shabina KowsarFemale Multi Purpose Health WorkerBlock Achabal, Anantnag
37Ms.Anjalina GulFemale Multi Purpose Health WorkerNTPHC Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar.
38Parveena AkihterFemale Multi Purpose Health WorkerSub-Centre, Ashtal, Kulgam
39Puneet KourFemale Multi Purpose Health WorkerUPHC Trikuta Nagar, Jammu
40Suman kumariFemale Multi Purpose Health WorkerPHC Langer, Rajouri
41Rani DeviFemale Multi Purpose Health WorkerEH Vijaypur, Samba
42Nirmala DeviFemale Multi Purpose Health WorkerCHC Batote, Ramban
43Shakeela BanuFemale Multi Purpose Health Worker PHC Manigam,Ganderbal
44Ms.Shalini SoodanDivisional Data ManagerIDSP, Jammu Div.
45Sh. Vijay KumarDriverSHTO,Jammu
46Ab.Rashid KhanDriverCD Hospital Srinagar
47Sh. Pishor SinghNursing OrderlyAH GMC Doda
48Jai RajNursing OrderlyGMCH Jammu
49Ream BahadurNursing OrderlyGMCH Jammu
50Raj KumarNursing OrderlyMicrobiology Department, GMC Srinagar


