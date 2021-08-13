Dr Naveed Nazir among 50 Covid warriors to receive certificate of appreciation from LG on Independence Day

‘Our doctors and healthcare workers have set a new benchmark for the entire country’
SRINAGAR: Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir handled the Covid-19 pandemic with great professionalism and used all possible resources to provide Care and Cure to the patients suffering from Covid-19 in both waves.
Sufficient measures were taken by the Health & Medical Education Department, J&K, which included increasing the bed capacity, oxygen generation capacity/availability, ensuring supply of drugs & consumables and management of protocols/directions issued by MOH&FW, GoI, from time to time. Effective mechanism was also adopted for making vaccination successful for the target groups which helped to contain the infection further.
Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha recognizing the selfless services rendered by the COVID Warriors (Doctors/ Paramedics/ Nurses/ Nursing Orderlies/ Drivers/etc.) in managing the pandemic, said, the way men and women health care workers have vaccinated people in difficult and snowbound areas by walking 18-20 kms, has set a new benchmark for the entire country.
“These warriors have put relentless efforts without even caring for their own lives and the lives of their family members and even remained away from their dear ones during this pandemic. With the day and night efforts of these Health Care warriors, Jammu & Kashmir was successful in keeping the positivity rate of patients and mortality rate within controllable limits,” said the Lt Governor.
Appreciating the services rendered by the Health Care Warriors, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has decided to honour 50 Health Care Workers (Covid Warriors) with Certificate of Appreciation on 15th of August, 2021 (Independence Day).
“With the hard work of our doctors, health workers, and other services, we have ensured better healthcare delivery during pandemic. I would like to convey gratitude to them on behalf of the entire Jammu and Kashmir,” the Lt Governor said.
The Lt Governor has approved the following names in recognition of their dedicated services during Covid Pandemic.
|S.No
|Name of the Officer/official
|Designation
|Place of posting
|1
|Prof.(Dr) Ghulam Jeelani Romshoo
|Head of Department, Medicine
|GMC, Anantnag
|2
|Dr. Rahul Gupta
|Head of Department, Chest Diseases
|GMC, Jammu
|3
|Dr.Naveed Nazir Shah
|Prof.& Head, Pulmonary Medicine
|CD Hospital Srinagar
|4
|Dr.Fayaz Ahmad Sofi
|Professor, Internal Medicine
|SKIMS Soura, Srinagar
|5
|Dr.Tablib Khan
|Associate Professor, Division of Cardio Vascular & Thoracic Anesthesia (Anesthesiology)
|SKIMS Soura, Srinagar
|6
|Dr. M.Y Zagoo
|I/C Dy CMO Anantnag
|Dy. CMO Anantnag
|7
|Dr. Farooq Ahmed Qureshi
|I/C BMO Tangdhar, Kupwara
|BMO Tanghdhar, Kupwara
|8
|Dr.Tajamul Hussain
|CMO Budgam
|CMO Budgam
|9
|Dr.Humaira Noor
|Assistant Professor, Gynecology
|GMC, Baramulla
|10
|Dr.Rajeshwar Sharma
|Medical Superintendent
|CD Hospital, Jammu
|11
|Dr.Parvez Iqbal Wani
|Medical Superintendent
|DH Kishtwar
|12
|Dr.Yash Pal Sharma
|Managing Director, JKMSCL
|JKMSCL,Jammu
|13
|Dr.Rakesh Raina
|Sr. Consultant Physician
|DH Reasi
|14
|Dr.Tazyeen Younis
|Consultant, Gynaecologist
|PHC Chanpora, Srinagar
|15
|Dr.Amrish Kolhi
|Assistant Professor, Microbiology
|GMC, Kathua
|16
|Dr.Harjeet Rai
|Dy. Medical Superintendent
|Super Speciality Hospital, Jammu
|17
|Dr.Tajamul
|Senior Resident, Pulmonary Medicine
|SKIMS Soura, Srinagar
|18
|Dr.Shahid Hussain
|State Expanded Programme Immunization Officer, J&K
|Directorate of Family Welfare, J&K
|19
|Dr.Wasim Chouhan
|Medical Officer, Diploma in Anesthesia
|GMC Rajouri
|20
|Dr.Abhimanyu Gupta
|Medical Officer
|NHM, 108 Helpline
|21
|Dr. Mohammad Shafi
|Medical Officer
|SDH, Bijbehara, Anantnag
|22
|Dr.Irfan Iqbal
|Medical Officer
|SDH Tangmarg, Baramulla
|23
|Dr.Ravinder Pal Singh
|Medical Officer
|Survelliance Medical Officer , WHO J&K.
|24
|Dr. Sachin Gokhle
|DNB Student
|Gandhi Nagar, Hospital, Jammu
|25
|Smt. Shankutla Devi
|Senior Staff Nurse
|DH Ramban
|26
|Mrs.Tanzeela
|Senior Grade Nurse
|SMHS Hospital Srinagar
|27
|Smt Mary Victoria
|Staff Nurse
|GMCH Jammu
|28
|Mrs.Rafiqa Rashid
|Staff Nurse
|SKIMS Soura, Srinagar
|29
|Mr Abdul Rashid Wani
|Lab Technician
|CHC Sumbal, Bandipora
|30
|Mr.Muzaffer Maqbool
|Lab Technician
|Microbiology Department, GMC Srinagar
|31
|Mr. Rashid HussainWani
|Technician Anesthesiology
|SKIMS Soura, Srinagar
|32
|Mr.Javaid Iqbal
|Supervisory Lab Technician
|DH Shopian
|33
|Sh. Raj Kumar
|Sr. Lab Assistant, Microbiology
|GMCH Jammu
|34
|Sh. Naresh Sharma
|Jr. Pharmacist
|DH, Reasi
|35
|Sajad Ahmad Mir
|Basic Health Worker
|SDH, Magam, Budgam
|36
|Mrs Shabina Kowsar
|Female Multi Purpose Health Worker
|Block Achabal, Anantnag
|37
|Ms.Anjalina Gul
|Female Multi Purpose Health Worker
|NTPHC Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar.
|38
|Parveena Akihter
|Female Multi Purpose Health Worker
|Sub-Centre, Ashtal, Kulgam
|39
|Puneet Kour
|Female Multi Purpose Health Worker
|UPHC Trikuta Nagar, Jammu
|40
|Suman kumari
|Female Multi Purpose Health Worker
|PHC Langer, Rajouri
|41
|Rani Devi
|Female Multi Purpose Health Worker
|EH Vijaypur, Samba
|42
|Nirmala Devi
|Female Multi Purpose Health Worker
|CHC Batote, Ramban
|43
|Shakeela Banu
|Female Multi Purpose Health Worker
|PHC Manigam,Ganderbal
|44
|Ms.Shalini Soodan
|Divisional Data Manager
|IDSP, Jammu Div.
|45
|Sh. Vijay Kumar
|Driver
|SHTO,Jammu
|46
|Ab.Rashid Khan
|Driver
|CD Hospital Srinagar
|47
|Sh. Pishor Singh
|Nursing Orderly
|AH GMC Doda
|48
|Jai Raj
|Nursing Orderly
|GMCH Jammu
|49
|Ream Bahadur
|Nursing Orderly
|GMCH Jammu
|50
|Raj Kumar
|Nursing Orderly
|Microbiology Department, GMC Srinagar