Srinagar, Nov 03 : Dr Masood Tanvir Bhat Head of the department of Medicine, Government Medical College Srinagar, has been assigned the charge of collage Principal on Thursday.

According to an order, the arrangement has been made on temporary basis.

It added that he will hold the charge n his own pay and grade with immediate effect till regular appointment to the post is made—(KNO)