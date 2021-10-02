Dr Kamlesh Meena assumes charge as IGNOU Regional Director Srinagar

Srinagar: Dr. Kamlesh Meena Saturday assumed the charge of Regional Director Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Srinagar.

In a meeting convened by Dr. Meena, he directed all the staff members of IGNOU Srinagar to provide better student support services and remain committed to the aspirations of the students.

Dr. Meena stressed on the mandate of IGNOU to make education accessible to every nook and corner of Kashmir Division and to impart education to backward and other weaker sections of the society.

Dr. Meena has assured all the learners seeking admission in IGNOU that Regional Centre Srinagar will provide better student support with timely resolution of the academic issues on priority basis.

All staff members warmly welcomed him and praised his administrative ability in achieving excellence and dealing with challenges in higher education

Pertinent to mention that IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar was established in 1999 with a view to provide higher education to the masses of Kashmir division including Leh & Kargil.

Regional Centre, Srinagar has awarded more than 3 lakh degrees to the students from the last 2 decades and also felicitated students with Gold medals in various disciplines.

The centre is offering about 200 academic programs including Post Graduate and Graduate Degree, Diploma and Certificate courses in addition to awareness & appreciation programs. The University also provides on campus research programs in Masters and Doctorate of Philosophy.