Dr Kabir inspects functioning of FCS&CA department

SRINAGAR, JULY 19: The Department of Administrative Reforms, Inspections and Trainings conducted an administrative inspection of the Directorate of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs.

The inspection was led by a team of senior officials headed by Secretary Technical Administrative Reforms, Inspections and Trainings, Dr. Abdul Kabir Dar.

The team had detailed deliberations with the Director Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Abdul Rashid War and other officers regarding working of the department. He also inspected various sections, records as per devised mechanism and inspected the Godowns.

The Department of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs is responsible for distributing essential commodities such as Rice, Wheat and Sugar under the Public Distribution System.

The inspection aimed to evaluate the operational status and administrative efficiency of the department, ensuring it functions optimally and delivers its services effectively to the public. These administrative inspections being conducted by the ARI and Trainings Department are crucial for assessing the operational efficiency of all government departments. These also encourage adherence to standards laid out in the model proforma devised by the ARI department

“These inspections ensure effective resource utilization, identify areas for improvement, and promote best practices and innovative solutions. Regular inspections build public trust by demonstrating the government’s commitment to high standards in operations and services. They also help evaluate the implementation of policies and programs, ensuring alignment with government objectives and desired outcomes,” maintained Dr. Kabir Dar.

Till date, the ARI and Trainings Department has conducted administrative inspections of twenty five departments across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.