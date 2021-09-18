Dr Jitendra tours Srinagar’s Khonmoh; visits DRDO hospital, SIDCO; interacts with PRIs

Srinagar: As part of the public outreach programme of Union Government in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister of State, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Science and Technology, Earth Sciences and Space Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh Saturday conducted an extensive tour of Khonmoh area of district Srinagar.

The Minister was accompanied by Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan; Principal Secretary, Science and Technology, Alok Kumar; Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Assad; Principal GMC, Dr. Samia Rashid and other concerned officers of various departments.

During the tour, Dr. Jitendra Singh visited DRDO Hospital, Khonmoh and inspected the facilities and health care services being provided to the patients there.

Visited DRDO #COVID Hospital at Khonmoh. With fast track #VaccinationDrive under leadership of PM Sh @NarendraModi, mortality as well as morbidity have considerably gone down. Must appreciate diligent efforts of #JammuAndKashmir healthcare workers. pic.twitter.com/6UsZXwmB4B — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) September 18, 2021

The Minister took a detailed round of the hospital and enquired about the patient admissions and status of patients who are being treated currently at the hospital.

Interacting with the doctors and staff of the hospital, the Minister lauded their exemplary services during the critical times of COVID-19 and asked them to utilise the potential of this state of art hospital by providing best health care services to the people.

On the occasion, the Union Minister asked Principal GMC and DC Srinagar to setup a dialysis center at the hospital with required number of doctors and technicians for smooth functioning of the centre.

Meanwhile, Dr. Jitendra Singh visited Industrial Estate SIDCO-1st and held an extensive interaction with the DDC members, BDC members, Sarpanches, Panches and various industrial associations including Industrial Association Khanmoh, Stone Quarry Association, Female Entrepreneurs Association, SHG members among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Singh said that under the leadership of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, the culture of work has changed and the dynamics of development has improved. The present government has strengthened the grassroots democracy and the three tier system of PRIs has been established across Jammu and Kashmir. The PRI representatives have been empowered and more powers have been devolved to them, he added.

Dr. Singh highlighted that the developmental plans are being drafted with due consultation of PRI representatives and they are being made an essential part of development structure of Jammu and Kashmir. He added that PMGSY roads and the roads under CRF should be constructed after deliberations with PRI members.

Highlighting about various initiatives of central government for industrial sector of J&K, Dr. Singh said that the new industrial policy will change the face of industrial sector here. He added that during the present government the development of the country as well as Jammu and Kashmir has been taken to a new level, the example being the North East Development model.

Underlining that the accountability of public institutions has been increased, the Minister said the grievance redressal mechanism has been strengthened to the core which in turn has made the public institutions more accountable, answerable and transparent to the people.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Khan said that with the creation of three tier PRI system, the present government has established an interface between public and administration. He added that plan formulation, policy making, execution of works and other powers have been devolved to PRIs and more steps are being taken to empower them.

The Advisor highlighted that the unique initiative of establishing 5 bedded COVID19 centre in each panchayat across J&K has been the remarkable achievement of present administration in mitigation of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Dr. Jitendra Singh also visited Centre of Excellence, Zawoora wherein he inaugurated the high density and imported variety fruit stalls exhibition and also interacted with progressive farmers.

Vice Chairperson, KVIB, Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat; DC Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Assad; Director General Horticulture, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, PRI representatives, progressive farmers and large number of locals were present during the visit.

While addressing the gathering, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that Jammu and Kashmir has vast potential for producing high class varieties of fruit produce and there is a need of showcasing the fruit produce of the region on big platforms so that maximum buyers from outside are attracted towards it. He added that the farmers should explore in this field and they need to employ modern technologies and techniques so as to increase their produce.

The minister said that the government has initiated several measures to realise the dream of Prime Minister of doubling farmers income by 2022, which many farmers across country as well as J&K have achieved already.

Dr. Singh further emphasised that there is a need of branding the local products and consultants should be hired for proper marketing and branding of horticulture produce here. He added that the Agriculture and horticulture sector will be the frontline sector for entrepreneurship in coming years.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General Horticulture gave a brief about the centre of excellence and said that new varieties of apples and other fruits are being propagated at this centre.

During the event, Dr. Singh also held an interaction with the progressive farmers. The Minister also distributed subsidy cheques and certificates among the farmers.

Later on, the Minister also visited grade separator at Panthachowk being constructed under the Bharat Mala project and inspected the ongoing works.

Highlighting that the Bharat Mala project is the prestigious project of present government, Dr. Jitendra Singh directed the officers of executing agency to expedite the process of works and complete the project within the given time frame.

Earlier during the day, Dr. Singh inaugurated a Medical Camp organized jointly by NMO, NHM J&K and Seva Bharati NGO.