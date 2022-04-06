In a major shock to the Muslim world, YouTube has taken down the official channel of Dr. Israr Ahmed which was named “Dr. Israr Ahmed’s Official Channel” for its alleged anti-Semitic content.

ADVERTISEMENT

YouTube did so after surrendering to the pressure of Israeli media outlets as ‘The Jewish Chronicle’, the world’s oldest and most influential Jewish newspaper, is claiming to have led the campaign which resulted in the removal of Dr. Israr Ahmed’s Official Channel.

According to details, the channel of the renowned late Islamic scholar was operated by his son, Asif Hameed. The channel had around 3 million subscribers and over 370 million views.

The Jewish Chronicle, the London-based weekly newspaper had started the campaign in June 2021.

Tanzeem-e-Islami, a movement founded by Dr Israr Ahmed, tweeted out to YouTube calling the move a blatant act of Islamophobia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tanzeem-e-Islami also stated that it has commenced a robust legal and procedural action in response to YouTube’s termination of the channel.

Asalamu Alaikum WrWb.

Removal of the Dr. Israr Ahmad Official #YouTube channel is a blatant act of #Islamophobia. Tanzeem-e-Islami has commenced a robust legal and procedural action in response to this shameful act on all relevant and concerned platforms.

Was Salam pic.twitter.com/KB5wpA8gNl — Tanzeem-e-Islami (@tanzeemorg) April 2, 2022

Even after his death, Dr. Israr Ahmed’s teachings are revered by Muslims all over the world. Muslims have condemned the removal of his channel from YouTube and accused the tech giant of undermining its policies of freedom of expression.

Dr Israr Ahmed passed away in 2010 in Lahore at the age of 77. He migrated to Pakistan from Haryana after the partition in 1947. Initially, he was a member of the Jamaat-e-Islami but in 1957, when the party decided to participate in electoral politics, he resigned because he believed that it was irreconcilable with the revolutionary methodology adopted by the Jamaat in the pre-1947 period.