Dr. Hina chairs performance review meeting of KVIB

SRINAGAR, JULY 10: Chairperson J&K Khadi Village and Industries Board, (KVIB), Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat today chaired a meeting regarding performance review of KVIB and its associated offices at Sanat Ghar Bemina, here.

The meeting was attended by senior officers from the Board and district officers.

Addressing the officers during the meeting, Dr. Hina emphasized on the need of active engagement of all stakeholders to amplify employment opportunities across the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. She reiterated the importance of making these employment generation programmes inclusive, ensuring equal opportunities for all segments of society, particularly marginalized communities, women and individuals with disabilities.

Commending the Board’s efforts in employment creation across J&K, she urged officers to adopt a robust monitoring and evaluation framework to guarantee target-oriented implementation of schemes. She stressed the importance of aligning all activities with the overarching goals and objectives.

Dr. Hina also highlighted the need for synchronized efforts by implementing agencies and banks to ensure that the benefits of employment generation programmes such as PMEGP and JKREGP reach the target population effectively.

During the meeting, it was revealed that in the financial year 2023-24, margin money amounting to Rs. 166.62 crores, creating opportunities for 65,376 persons and facilitating establishment of 8501 units was released by J&K KVIB. It was further informed that during the CFY 1st quarter, margin money of Rs. 36.34 crores has already been released for establishment of 1036 units thereby creating employment opportunities for 8288 persons.