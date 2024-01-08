SRINAGAR: District Administration Srinagar Monday organized an impressive function here at Meeting Hall of DC Office Complex here to bid a warm farewell in the honour of former Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad who has been posted as Administrative Secretary, Planning & Monitoring Department and Civil Aviation Department.

On the occasion, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat who assumed the charge of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar was also accorded a warm welcome by the Officers and other Staff of the DC Office Srinagar.

Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar RTO Kashmir, Additional Deputy Commissioners of Srinagar, Chief Planning Officer, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, SDMs, ACD, Tehsidhars, all District & Sectoral Officers and Officials were present on the occasion.

While expressing their views on the occasion, all the Officers highlighted the contribution of outgoing DC Mohammad Aijaz as the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar and unanimously lauded his efforts in shaping Developmental initiatives taken in Srinagar District and in measures to ensure a prompt and efficient public delivery system.

They also underscored his tireless efforts and measures taken in mitigation of Covid-19 pandemic, containment of drug menace, employment generation and infrastructure development.

During the event, the District Administration Srinagar also accorded a warm welcome to Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat on being posted as Deputy Commissioner Srinagar.

On the occasion, outgoing DC, Mohammad Aijaz Asad in his address spoke at length about the team spirit and the improved work culture in the District Administration at all levels. He advised all the Officers to work with a missionary zeal, sincerity and dedication for the larger interest of the public.

Former DC also welcomed Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat as Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and hoped that District Administration Srinagar carry forward the will not leave any stone unturned in socio-economic development of the District under his able guidance. He thanked the staff of DC Office Srinagar for extending full support during his long tenure as DC and He also solicited the same cooperation, support and understanding towards the incoming DC, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat.

While addressing the occasion, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat said he expects complete dedication to public welfare and commitment to work from all Officers and assured them of his full support to honest work endeavours aimed at prompt work disposal and overall development in Srinagar District.

Others, who also spoke on the occasion include ADDC Srinagar Zahoor Ahmad Mir, RTO Kashmir, Syed Shahnawaz, ADC Srinagar Syed Shabir Ahmad, ADC Srinagar, Syed Ahmad Kataria, Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Yaseen Lone, ACD, Syed Farooq and other senior Officers of the District Administration Srinagar.