Dr Andrabi visits Chrar-e-Sharief, reviews arrangements for Eid

SRINAGAR: ‌Chairperson of Jammu & Kashmir Waqf Board Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi visited Sufi Shrine of Nooruddin Noorani (RA) at Chrar-e-Sharief in Central Kashmir today.

Dr Andrabi reviewed arrangements for Shab-e-Qadr and Eid prayer congregations at the shrine. Waqf Board Chairperson expressed satisfaction on completion of fresh matting for the entire shrine complex by the Board for the first time ever.

Andrabi said that the standard matting of the complex is part of the mission of the Board, started this Ramadhan, to furnish major shrines of J&K by new matting from Waqf resources. She was accompanied by Waqf Board Officers and representatives of many government departments. Dr Darakhshan greeted people on Shab-e-Qadr and requested all to pray for the welfare of the humanity, for peace and prosperity of all.

Dr Andrabi was accorded a warm welcome by the locals on her arrival in the town of Nooruddin Wali. Andrabi met many public delegations who praised her efforts in upgrading infrastructure and facilities at the shrine.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Darakhshan said that people of J&K supported our mission of reforming Waqf Board and we succeeded in registering a remarkable change in the working system of this prestigious public body.

“Our 24×7 efforts during two years changed the face of our shrines. Much more is yet to be done. We remained firm & undeterred despite opposition from the dynastic politicians and those who had looted the Waqf income and resources for personal benefits. Waqf Board changed from a body in disarray and loss into a digitally operative transparent & self sufficient body”, said Dr Darakhshan. Dr Andrabi prayed for the peaceful & prosperous humanity.